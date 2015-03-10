Horry County food trucks could be back in the game

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Food trucks in Horry County may be back in the game. After a discussion among Horry County council members Tuesday, a motion was entertained to revisit the proposal for mobile food vendors.

Chairman Mark Lazarus explained the food truck proposal is beginning all over, starting at I&R, to be sent to council for a three readings.

Experienced and veteran vendors addressed council, pointing out the demand would decide the supply.

A Loris resident, who said he relocated from New York and had a business there for 10 years, mentioned the potentials jobs food trucks could bring, along with the sales tax revenue.

Another mobile vendor veteran, who said his taxes are “beating him to death, maintaining residence in [South Carolina and Virginia,]" was disappointed when the food truck ordinance was voted down in October.

Council members brought up cleanliness, sanitation as the main concern.

An Horry County committee said it believes there is an interest in mobile vendors, as 94 percent or 542 respondents voted in favor.

The committee said postcards were sent to local restaurants, DHEC, media outlets, the culinary program at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and more.

In an online response, nearly everyone surveyed wanted the option of food trucks, according to the committee.

