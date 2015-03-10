Millennials' opinions lend insight to Myrtle Beach leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A mixture of Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University students were surveyed Tuesday, in an attempt for Myrtle Beach leaders to get an idea for millennials' interest.

The students study different programs, including: marketing, business, sports tourism, technology, etc., said Candace Howell, professor at HGTC.

Three CCU students recently graduated and were referred to by StartupSC, tech students.

Four questions were given to the surveyors in advance.

What are they looking for out of the community in terms of what they want to live there?

- The students mentioned cultural events are important to them, having a pro sports team, symphonies, art etc.

What would they consider for a vacation location and why?

- The students were complimentary about looking for festivals and events. Although, they were not aware Myrtle Beach has as many festivals as it does.

What are they looking for as far as jobs and compensation?

Students talked about flexible time and a $40,000-60,000 salary.

What is the best way for the city to reach out and let them know what is happening?

Across the board, the students said social media, adding they don't read the paper or watch traditional TV. Some students said they do watch TV, but said they are evenly balanced between social media and traditional media.

The study surveyed predominantly local students; although, some students were not from the Grand Strand area.

Students were not required to take the survey for educational reasons pertaining to current classes.

