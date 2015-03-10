Register for the 10th Annual Race for the Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Murrells Inlet will host its annual race on Saturday, April 4, 2015, and is calling out all runners and walkers to the inlet.

The 2015 Race for the Inlet presented by South Atlantic Bank will begin and end at Morse Park Landing on Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. The race will feature a 5k run/walk with optional chip timings, and an 8k chip-timed run/walk. Timing chips are needed to qualify for awards.

The annual race is suitable for families of all ages and skill levels, and will begin at 8 a.m.

Early registration runs through March 15, and guarantees a T-shirt. Proceeds from the event will benefit Murrells Inlet 2020 which is a community revitalization organization.

For more information and registration, visit www.MurrellsInletSC.com, or call Murrells Inlet 2020 at (843)357-2007.

