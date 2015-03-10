Gov. Haley to headline Florence Chamber Spring Outlook Luncheon

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Gov. Nikki Haley will be in Florence as the keynote speaker at the Florence Chamber 2015 Spring Outlook Luncheon.

The program will focus on the state and future of business in the Pee Dee and surrounding areas. The luncheon will also allow for several key awards to be presented to members of the Florence business community.

The event will host over 500 business and community leaders, and take place at the Florence Civic Center on Thursday, March 12, 2015 at noon.

