Missing iPads investigation leads to drug charges for Horry County teacher

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A former Horry County Schools teacher has been arrested after officers said they found messages on a school iPad about taking and buying drugs.

Erin Condon, 23, of Conway, has been charged with possession of controlled substances, according to Horry County police.

The investigation began December 9 when a Whittemore Park media center teacher “noticed text messaging about making a deal to buy illegal drugs” on an iPad issued to Condon, according to a police report.

Condon was questioned by police then, taken into custody. However, while an officer was preparing an arrest warrant, he said he was informed [Condon's] lawyer was working out an agreement with the Board of Education lawyers about the missing iPads, according to the report. The officer states, “I was instructed not to serve the arrest warrant.”

Condon was charged February 23 when officers responded to Whittemore Park in reference to missing iPads, according to a police report.

At least two iPads were missing that were issued to Condon, the school reported to police.

“The school also stated that on [Condon's] current iPad (Whittemore Park property) were messages that were talking (sic) about buying drugs,” the report states.

Police questioned Condon. According to the report, Condon had prescription pills without a prescription.

Teal Harding, public information officer for the district, said Condon resigned the day she was arrested.

