St. Patty's Day in Downtown Conway relocated

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The 5th Annual Gathering of the Green has been relocated due to possible rainy weather on Friday, March 13, 2015. The event will be held at the Conway Farmers Market beginning at 5 p.m.

The St. Patrick's Day celebration will feature live music, a silent auction, games, food, entertainment, and St. Patrick's Day fun. The public can look forward to games like cabbage bowling, a pickle eating contest, and Irish musical chairs.

The event is free for everyone, and beverages and food will be available for purchase. The Conway Farmers Market is located in Downtown Conway at 217 Laurel Street.

For more information, contact Conway Downtown Alive at (843)248-6260 or visit www.conwayalive.com.

