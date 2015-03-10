Trio Dinner returns to Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 2015 Trio Dinner will return to Myrtle Beach this spring at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

This culinary event brings together some of the Myrtle Beach area's top executive chefs and their students to compete for the 2015 Best Dish and People's Choice awards.

The festivities will start at 6:30 p.m., and guest will be able to sample food and beverages while listening to live music from the U-N-I Jazz and Blues Band.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association's scholarship funds directed at hospitality and culinary education.

The event will be held Monday, April 20, 2015 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center located at 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach.

Tickets to attend the 2015 Trio Dinner can be purchased by going to http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2015-trio-dinner-coastal-culinary-experience-tickets-15801553873.

For more information, go to www.mbhospitality.org.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.