Police arrest additional woman following armed robbery at Socastee bank

Detectives with Horry County Police arrested Calloway and she was transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but police believe she is out on bond. (Source: HCPD).

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) – An additional woman has been charged after a Socastee bank was robbed at gunpoint.

Lauren Calloway of Surfside Beach, and Stephanie Green, 26, were arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery that placed two Socastee-area schools under lock down on Tuesday, March 10, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The robbery occurred at CresCom Bank on 4605 Socastee Boulevard around 8:30 a.m., according to Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD.



Socastee High School and Socastee Elementary School were placed into lock down. Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Harding said that the schools operated on a modified security procedure for the remainder of that day, with greater law enforcement presence.



The two women were both charged with robbery, entering a bank, depository, building or loan association with intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Calloway was also charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, according to arrest warrants.



Green was captured just days following the bank robbery. She is in custody in Marion County awaiting extradition to Horry County, according to police. Once Green is transferred to Horry County, she will be presented with the charges.



