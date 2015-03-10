GCFD: 4 escape safely from early morning house fire

Source: Horry County Fire Rescue

Georgetown county , SC (WMBF) - Fire crews from Georgetown and Horry counties were called to the scene of a burning home in the Yahanna community in Georgetown County at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday morning.



Battalion Chief David Genery with the Georgetown County Fire Department said the single family home was on Trinity Road. All four people who lived inside were out of the home when crews arrived, and none suffered any injuries.



Horry county fire rescue came to the blaze to assist, and the scene was cleared by 5:30 a.m.



Investigators believe the cause of the fire may be electrical.



