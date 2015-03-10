Coroner: North Carolina woman killed in single-vehicle Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Florence County Monday night.

According to Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, the victim has been identified as Kristin Stines, 22. The incident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of East Old Marion Highway in Florence. Stines died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the accident, von Lutcken said.

The accident was a single-vehicle crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials say Stines over-corrected and went off the road, crashing into a power pole. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time.

This incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner's Office.

