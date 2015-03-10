Visitors, residents react to double murder at Landmark Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some tourists say they were unaware of recent crime before checking in to their hotels just days after a double murder.

Many of the people you see walking around on Ocean Boulevard are staying for just days at a time and they don't always know what's happening in the area before check-in.

"It's kind of scary not knowing which hotel or if it's a common thing or not," Joe Ramirez said.

While Ocean Boulevard is back to business as usual, welcoming this week's batch of vacationers, Joe Ramirez says he wishes he would have known about the double murder at the Landmark Resort this past weekend, which police believe is an isolated incident.

"Didn't even think about researching crime, seeing where we are going to go, where we are going to eat, see what we were going to do but we never even though to do a background check on crime.

Local crime is something year-round residents put up a strong fight against, especially in neighborhoods close to Ocean Boulevard.

"A day didn't go by where we didn't have some sort of serious incident down here," Craig Teller said. Teller is a neighborhood watch leader on the south end of Myrtle Beach.

Crime sparked the partnership between neighbors and police up and down the Grand Strand, and since then, Tellers says they haven't seen any serious crime, until now.

"Everybody's just saddened that it's happened," Teller said.

However, Teller still feels safe and despite the recent crime, believes visitors should too, as long as they are aware of their surroundings.

"I usually am very cautious and eyes going every where. We haven't been out on the night walk yet but looking down here, and just walking the streets not at all," Richard Killian said.

However, the next time some are planning a vacation, some say they will be looking up crime rates.

"It's going to be more to the front of my mind instead of the back of my mind when I decide where we are going to go, especially with the kids," Ramirez said.

Teller advises both visitors and people who live in the area to call police if they see anything suspicious and even if it's something they may feel is minor, it could make all the difference.

Read more: Primary suspects in Myrtle Beach double homicide attend bond hearing

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.