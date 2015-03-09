SC Aquarium workers save 500-pound leatherback sea turtle

SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Aquarium workers had a one-of-a-kind experience Saturday when a 500-pound sea turtle was saved.





"Yawkey, a 500-pound leatherback sea turtle, is in our care at the Sea Turtle Hospital," the South Carolina Aquarium posted to its Facebook page, along with pictures.





The live rescue, which happened Saturday, was the first in South Carolina's history, according to the aquarium.





Yawkey is the first of its kind to be treated at the aquarium.





