Florence considers taxi fare hike

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - It could soon cost you more to get around the City of Florence if you use a taxi. The Florence City Council is considering fare increases.Taxi cab drivers in Florence said they have not seen a pay raise in ten years. They said current taxi rates are no longer enough to help maintain taxi vehicles.Many drivers are contracted by taxi companies and therefore use their own vehicles. Drivers are responsible for vehicle up keep and gas.“I just need a little bit more money - I have been driving for the same rat for nine to ten years and still getting paid the same amount of money,” taxi driver Rajon Cannon said.There are four flat rates taxi cab passengers pay in the city of Florence. The lowest zone pricing is $3.75 is and the highest is $8.50.The proposed increase is a little more than 75 cents per zone. A second reading is needed for this ordinance to pass.

