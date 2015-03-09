Horry County Schools to get 20 buses

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County school board members voted to add new buses to its fleet.





The decision came Monday at a board meeting after the district transportation director requested 10 new buses.

After a discussion, the board recommended Horry County Schools purchase 20 buses.

Once the buses are ordered, Horry County Schools is expected to have its new buses by this summer.

