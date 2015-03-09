Coastal Carolina Holds on for 8-6 Win Versus Toledo

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media Relations



CONWAY – An offensive explosion in the first three innings turned into a pitchers' duel late and Coastal Carolina (10-6) held on for an 8-6 victory versus Toledo (4-10) Monday afternoon in the final game of the 2015 Coastal Carolina Invitational at Springs Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers will play their fifth game in as many days Tuesday by hosting #11 North Carolina at 4 pm .



Toledo and Coastal combined for five runs in the first inning, CCU scored four in the second and the Rockets scored five in the third. However, Tyler Poole (1-0) and Andrew Beckwith came out of the Chanticleer bullpen to pitch a combined six scoreless innings. After Toledo allowed eight runs in the first two innings, Kyle Rago, Ross Achter and Andrew Marra kept CCU off the scoreboard for the final six frames.



Poole allowed one hit with no walks and a strikeout in his 2.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Beckwith earned his first save of the season. He allowed two hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 3.1 scoreless innings.



The Chants were led on offense by Tyler Chadwick, who was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two walks, while G.K. Young and Al Molina each added a pair of RBI. Anthony Marks was 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored while Michael Paez added two hits.



The scoring began early. Toledo loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first and pushed a run across when John Martillotta reached on a fielder's choice with Matt Hansen scoring on the play.



Coastal answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first. Marks singled and Paez followed with a bunt single. After a sacrifice bunt, David Parrett hit into a fielder's choice to bring home Marks. A walk and an error loaded the bases for Chadwick, who walked to force home Parrett. Molina lined a two-run double to left field to drive in Young and Zach Remillard for the 4-1 lead.



The Chants tackled on four runs in the second inning for an 8-1 advantage. Marks walked, Paez was hit by a pitch and Connor Owings walked to load the bases with no outs. Young ripped a two-run single through the right side of the infield. Two batters later, Chadwick lined a two-run single to center field.



The Rockets sent 10 men to the plate and rallied with five runs in the top of the third inning to make the score 8-6. Dan Zuchowski, Hansen and Ryan Callahan had consecutive singles to start the frame. AJ Montoya walked to force home Zuchowski. After a ground out and strike out with the bases still loaded, Jake Krupar came through with a two-run single and Jacob Britt followed with an RBI single to right field. Nate Langhals singled to left field to bring home the fifth run of the inning to make the score 8-6.



Coastal threatened by loading the bases in the third inning and putting runners on second and third in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Rockets put a runner on second in the sixth and seventh inning. However, neither team could bring the runners home.



Alex Wagner (0-1) suffered the loss for Toledo. He allowed three hits and seven runs (four earned) with four walks.

