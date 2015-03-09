Darlington man killed following crash on Ebenezer Road identified

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington man died after a crash happened Monday evening in Darlington.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel George of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The crash happened at around 6:00 p.m. on Ebenezer Road, about one mile from Highway 52 in Darlington.

The incident is under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

