Public workshop about Conway Bombing Range to be held in March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Army Corps of Engineers have scheduled a meeting to discuss an upcoming investigation of the former Conway Bombing and Artillery Range.

The public workshop will be held March 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Myrtle Beach, Coastal Grand Mall.

Experts from the Corps of Engineers and the contractor conducting the investigation will be available to answer questions and discuss public concerns.

The Army used Conway Bombing and Gunnery Range extensively in World War II. After the war, the land was returned to private ownership.

Over the years, the Army has conducted other investigations and removed unexploded ordnance or other materials of concern.

“This workshop will help the public understand the nature of the investigation and the locations where we will conduct the investigation,” said Ray Livermore, the project manager for the remedial investigation. “We want to answer questions and any concerns the public may have.”

