Police arrest Laurinburg man after teen fatally shot, 2 others hurt

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A Laurinburg man has been arrested after a shooting that left one teen dead and another critically injured. A third victim broke his leg trying to get away, police said.

William Maurice Harrington, 35, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, said Chief of Police Darwin Williams with the Laurinburg Police Department.

The shooting happened Sunday around 4 p.m. on Commonwealth Street in Laurinburg, said Williams.

The 14-year-old boy who died has not been identified.

Police said they are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

Harrington was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

