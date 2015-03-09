Jeb Bush to visit Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Former Florida governor and brother and son of two U.S. presidents, Jeb Bush is scheduled to visit Myrtle Beach.

Bush is scheduled to attend a March 18 event hosted by the Horry County Republican Party. The event will be held at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse at 2920 Hollywood Drive from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Tickets are open to the public for $25.

For tickets, call Robert Rabon at 843.222.7268.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.