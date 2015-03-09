Pair charged in double homicide, arrested on drug charges days before

The two primary suspects arrested for murdering a North Carolina couple appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three days before police charged Alexander Turner and Chelsi Griffin for the murder of Turner's parents, the pair was arrested on drug and gun charges in Surfside Beach.

Wednesday, March 4, Turner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; Griffin was charged with no SC driver's license, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Surfside Beach police report.

Police said the pair were noticed sitting in a vehicle on the side of a gas station and “appeared to be lost.” “They were talking and pointing in a manner that appeared to be a discussion about the direction of travel,” according to the police report.

Police said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the inside of the vehicle. After Turner and Griffin were ordered out of the car, a probable cause search “yielded an AR-15 in the back floorboard, a Keltec 9mm handgun...and several items found to be drug paraphernalia,” the report states.

One gram of marijuana, two firearms, five syringes and aluminum foil was seized by Surfside Beach police.

A warrant for unlawful carry of a firearm is also being sought, according to the Surfside Beach police report.

Saturday, March 7, Turner and Griffin were charged in the double homicide at the Landmark Resort Hotel.

