'Hit a Home Run for Life' at blood drive March 25

FLORENCE and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) — Florence and Myrtle Beach residents can hit a home run for patients by giving blood with WMBF News, iHeartMedia and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at their spring blood drive. The “Hit a Home Run for Life” blood drive takes place Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Mall in Florence and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

With baseball season just around the corner, the American Red Cross encourages everyday heroes to knock one out of the park for patients in need. Blood can only come from the generosity of volunteer donors, and the need for blood is constant. As a thank you for donating, presenting donors will receive a T-shirt and two tickets to a Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball game, while supplies last.

Since 2009, the Red Cross has partnered with WMBF News to give eligible donors the opportunity to help save lives. Over the years, WMBF blood drives have collected about 2,900 pints of blood.

“The Pelicans are happy to partner with WMBF and the American Red Cross again this season to help such a wonderful cause,” said Jen Borowski, senior director of community development for the Pelicans.

March also marks Red Cross month, a time when the Red Cross recognizes the nation's everyday heroes who reach out to help others when they are in need. Blood from donors can help treat accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

“WMBF News is committed to making an impact in our community,” said Sarah Miles, WMBF News vice president and general manager. “Our partnership with the Red Cross enables us to help people in need while raising awareness for an organization dedicated to community service and to honor and celebrate those who have the same mission.”

Everyday heroes in South Carolina include Krista Marvin of Myrtle Beach, a longtime blood and platelet donor. Marvin started donating blood 21 years ago, when her sister-in-law had leukemia and needed many platelet transfusions. She hadn't thought much about blood donation before then, but her sister-in-law's experience brought the need for donors close to home.

“People always say it's not me or my family (who need blood), but it could be,” Marvin said. “If people don't donate, when it is your family it's not going to be there. No matter where I've lived, I've always looked for a place where I could donate.”

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code WMBF. Walk-ins are welcome.

Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. All presenting donors will receive two tickets to be used at any weekend Myrtle Beach Pelicans game in April or May 2015.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

