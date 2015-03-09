New plans announced for Florence apartment complex, parking deck

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence leaders announced plans for a new apartment complex and parking deck Monday.Plans for 85 apartments to surround a new parking deck in the City of Florence were announced after an executive session council meeting.“As luck would have it we had this apartment developer that had been looking in town to develop very quality high end apartments,” said Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela.

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said the contractor for this project has done similar work in Greenville.



The parking deck will be five stories and add more than three hundred additional parking spaces downtown.



Wukela said when construction is complete the apartments will be able to be rented for around 800 to 1,200 dollars.

“Were going to have an ordinance before council, to actually convey the land in April. We have promised the developer that he will have title in his hand and be ready to start his construction by the end of April,” Wukela said.



The newest announced additions will be located at Cheves and Irby streets, across from the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.