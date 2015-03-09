Tree removal to close road in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Crews will be remove a hazardous tree at the intersection of East Home Avenue, Fourth Street, and Laurel Oak in Hartsville on March 12.

The tree removal process should last for at least two hours beginning at 9 a.m., officials said.

Road closures will be in effect for through traffic on East Home Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets, as well as Laurel Oak Street at the East Home intersection.

Westbound traffic on East Home Avenue will be redirected on to Fourth Street, and northbound traffic will be redirected onto East Home Avenue. Flaggers will be on Fourth Street and East Home Avenue stopping traffic depending on safety concerns.

The work was originally scheduled in February, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

