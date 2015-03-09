Arauco expanding existing panel operations in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Arauco is expanding its existing particleboard operations in Marlboro County. The $30 million will help expand the capacity of the company's Bennettsville, S.C. facility.

“Today, we celebrate Arauco's decision to invest another $30 million in its Marlboro County particleboard mill,” Gov. Nikki Haley said. “It's always exciting when a company decides to expand its operations in one of our rural counties. This investment is a big win for the Bennettsville community and entire state of South Carolina.”

Arauco is a company that develops sustainable forest products, and serves clients in more than 75 countries worldwide. Their main business areas include forestry, wood pulp, sawn timber, panels and energy.

“Arauco's announcement regarding the expansion of the Marlboro County facility is proof positive of the pro-business environment in our county,” Marlboro County Council Chairman Ron Munnerlyn said. “We appreciate the economic impact Arauco makes in our community and the jobs it provides our citizens.”

The Marlboro County facility is located at 582 Willamette Road, Highway 912 in Bennettsville, S.C. The expansion will allow for the plant to grow the capacity of its particleboard and thermally-fused laminate operations.

