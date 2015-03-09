Liner Road in Conway temporarily closed

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Public Works will temporarily close Liner Road in the Pleasant View area until 12 p.m. on March 12, 2015.

The road will be closed for cross line tile replacement, and residents will still have access to their homes from the Highway 19 end of Liner Road.

For more information on questions, contact Horry County Public Works at (843)915-5410.

