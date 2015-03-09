Low-cost rabies vaccinations for pets start soon in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Veterinarians across the state are teaming up with Department of Health and Environmental Control to host rabies vaccinations clinics to help residents protect their pets, and themselves, from the deadly disease.

"Participating veterinarians will conduct rabies clinics to vaccinate dogs, cats and ferrets against this fatal disease," said Sandra Craig of DHEC's Bureau of Environmental Health Services. "Vaccination fees in these clinics will not exceed $10 per pet."

You can find a complete schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics for our local South Carolina counties here:

Georgetown: http://www.scdhec.gov/library/CR-003450_georgetown.pdf

Horry: http://www.scdhec.gov/library/CR-003450_horry.pdf

View the dates, times and locations for all clinics across the state here:

http://www.scdhec.gov/Health/DiseasesandConditions/InfectiousDiseases/InsectAnimalBorne/Rabies/Clinics/

"Wild animals carry the disease most often, but domestic pets can contract rabies as well," Craig said. "Unvaccinated pets that are exposed to the rabies virus must be quarantined or euthanized. The disease is fatal once the virus reaches the brain, yet the heartache of losing a pet to this disease can be avoided through vaccination."

Craig said that about 11,300 pets were vaccinated against rabies during the low-cost clinics offered last year.

