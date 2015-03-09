Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach welcomes rare species - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach welcomes rare species

Photos of rare species (Source: Dustin Ivy) Photos of rare species (Source: Dustin Ivy)
Photos of rare species (Source: Dustin Ivy) Photos of rare species (Source: Dustin Ivy)
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley's Aquarium has welcomed rare baby sea dragons and a spotted eagle ray pup to the Myrtle Beach area.

Sea dragon babies are unusual because the females have to transfer her eggs to the male's tail where they stay until they hatch.

“Ripley's Aquarium in the Myrtle Beach area is one of the top aquariums in the county, and it has received that distinction because of initiatives like this,” president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Brad Dean said. “We are fortunate to have this world-class facility and its staff right here in our community, and we are very proud to welcome these amazing creatures to Ripley's for our visitors and residents to enjoy.” 

Only nine aquarium facilities worldwide have had successful egg transfers in captivity. Sea dragons are closely related to pipefish and seahorses, and produce hatches of 100-150 offspring.

The babies were born last summer, and join more than 300 other varieties of aquatic life.

Related links

Spotted Eagle Ray pup born at Ripley's Aquarium

Ripley's Aquarium opens ‘Slime' exhibit
 
Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly