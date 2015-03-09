Coventry Blvd. extension now open

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Coventry Boulevard extension is now open to the public.

The four-lane road runs between Farrow Parkway and US 17, south of the Farrow Parkway/SC 707 intersection has had a traffic signal flashing for a while to alert drivers of changes.

The new road extension was built by the same developer as “Clemson tract,” and then the right-of-way was given to the city.

Related links

A first look at Coventry Blvd. and when it's expected to open

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.