College students volunteer during spring break at Habitat for Humanity

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hamilton College students are planning a trip from Central New York in order to give back to the community during their spring break on March 14 – 21, 2015.

The students will volunteer at Habit for Humanity in Marion County to help build a house for a family in need.

The trip is part of the Hamilton's 22nd annual Alternative Spring Break that allows over 100 students to go on different service trips to help non-profit organizations.

Nine groups will participate in week-long construction projects, direct service work with children, environmental service or community outreach. A 10th group will be in charge of working in New Jersey and will do Hurricane Sandy relief work.

For more information, contact Hamilton's associate director of media relations Holly Foster at (315)859-4068 or email at hfoster@hamilton.edu.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.