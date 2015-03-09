Horry County to conduct scanner test for upcoming election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Registration and Elections will conduct a scanner test on the 650 Scanner on March 13 at 9 a.m.

The scanner is used to count absentee ballots on Election Day for the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire election. The election will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2015.

The scanner test will be held at the Horry County Registration and Elections office located on 1515 4th Avenue in Conway.

For more information contact the registration and elections office at (843)915-5440.

