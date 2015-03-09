MBPD: Attempted murder suspect arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach police have arrested two men following a dispute Sunday night.Shawntavius Johnson has been arrested for attempted murder after the victim, Michael Farley, told police Johnson purposefully ran over his foot when the two got into an altercation on Brown Pelican Drive. Farley pointed his gun at Johnson, and Johnson retaliated by firing one shot at him, according to the police report.22-year-old Michael Farley was arrested for presenting a firearm, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. 21-year-old Shawntavius Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of weapons during a violent crime, and assault and battery 3rd degree.