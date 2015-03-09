Coastal Carolina University's men's track team kicks off outdoor track season

This weekend the Coastal Carolina men's team kick started their outdoor track season at the Battle of the Beaches meet in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina men's team kick-started their outdoor track season at the Battle of the Beaches meet in Wilmington last weekend.

Senior Joseph Keitt won the 2,000-meter steeplechase by shattering the record, and coming in with a time of 5:59.46. Deandra Lipscomb and Deion Wellington grabbed first and second in the 400-meter dash, and Lipscomb crushed the previous record set by a full second.

The CCU Chants did not stop there with their domination over Wilmington. The 4-by-100-meter relay team formed by two seniors and two freshmen seemed to be the recipe for success, as they beat their competitors by nine-tenths of a second, and beat the previous record set in 2011. The Chants took first in the 4-by-400-meter relay for the second year in a row, beating the meet record, which they set just last year.

Desmond Wallace took first in the 110-meter hurdles, reeling in five points towards his team's victory, and breaking through yet another record, which was set by him in his previous outdoor season. Although UNC Wilmington took the 100-meter dash, two freshman from the Chants came in with a close second and third. Ryan Beckley procured first for his team in the 800-meter run. The Chants' senior Evan Niciphor beat the competition by two seconds in the 3,000-meter run.

On the field events side of things, junior, Ryan Minor took first in hammer throw and shot put, and freshman Bryan Zapata secured second in hammer throw. In high jump, Reggie Nelson took first, missing the record by just .02 meters. CCU snagged second, third, and fourth in long jump, but Freshman Robert Castellani took first in javelin.

Coastal's men's team proved which beach was better in the Battle of the Beaches meet for a third time consecutively. Now the Chants are setting their sights on the upcoming CCU Invitational this weekend, March 13 and 14. This will be the Lady Chants' first outdoor meet, and first time competing since their third consecutive conference title during indoor.

