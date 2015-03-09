Woman arrested for attempted murder Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder/attempted murder Saturday, March 7.

Around 7:30 a.m., Myrtle Beach police officers responded to the Fountain Bleau Inn on Flagg Street for a possible fight between and man and a woman, according to a police report.

Felicia Gladden, 28, caused injuries to the victim using a knife/cutting instrument. The victim's injuries were consistent with an assault and he was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment, stated in the report.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.