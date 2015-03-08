Preventing firefighter cancer

Some states in the US have presumptive legislation which means if you get cancer as a firefighter, it is presumed that it comes from your job. (Source: Katrina Helmer).

Firefighters throughout the country risk their lives daily to save the lives of others. (Source: Katrina Helmer).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters throughout the country risk their lives daily to save the lives of others, but how toxic can this job be?

Some states in the US have presumptive legislation which means if you get cancer as a firefighter, it is presumed that it comes from your job. SC is not one of those states.

Tune into WMBF News at 5 a.m. to learn what local fire fighting agencies are doing to save the lives of their employees.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.