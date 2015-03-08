Church holds food festival to raise funds to help feed hungry

The annual food festival has raised over $300,000 to the community by helping organizations feed the hungry, like Father Pat's Lunch Kitchen. (Source: Facebook).

Tastes at Pawleys 2015 will be held on Sunday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Source: Facebook).

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - Tastes at Pawleys 2015 will be held on Sunday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church and will take place in the church's Parish Life Center on 1633 Waverly Road. The annual food festival has raised over $300,000 to the community by helping organizations feed the hungry, like Father Pat's Lunch Kitchen.

Named after Rev. Patrick J. Stenson, Father Pat's Lunch Kitchen has served 80,000 or more meals to people in the community since 2007. The kitchen opens on Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch and Saturday mornings for breakfast.

The festival attracts thousands of attendees who sample appetizers, entrees and desserts from restaurants in the Pawleys Island and Litfield area. Austin's Ocean One, Bagel Café and Bakery, Bisqit, Bistro 217, Caffe Piccolo and other restaurants will participate in this year's festival.

Tickets for Tastes at Pawleys 2015 can be purchased at the church's Parish Life Center on March 23. Advanced tickets are $4 for adults. Children 12 and under with an accompanied adult will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event for $5.

Anyone attending the festival is required to bring cash because credit cards or checks will not be accepted.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.