Suspect wanted after allegedly swindling employee out of cash at Myrtle Beach Burger King

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An officer with Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Burger King on 1171 Seaboard Street in reference to a possible swindle, Saturday.

According to the police report, an employee stated that she was working the register at the drive through window when a male ordered a meal and paid for it. The employee told police that after the man paid for his meal, he asked her for change in 10 dollar bills for his two, 20 dollar bills. After giving the suspect change, he said that he made a mistake and needed different bills as change, according to the report.

The employee told police that the suspect did this one more time. The employee reported that “she got confused and did not realize until the male left that she never received money from him.”

The suspect left the restaurant with $60. Police say that the employee pulled her cash drawer and informed her manager about what had occurred.

The suspect is described as a black male with light skin. The employee said he was bald with a black mustache and was driving a tan Nissan Altima.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact MBPD.

