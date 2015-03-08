Coastal Carolina beats Winthrop in Big South Finals, headed back to NCAA Tournament

Tune in to WMBF News tonight for a complete breakdown of the game with Joe Murano and Damon Cutno. (Source: Joe Murano).

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina basketball is going to its second straight NCAA Tournament after beating Winthrop 81-70 in the Big South Championship on Sunday. It was the first ever Big South title game rematch, and it's Coastal's fourth Big South conference championship, and second in a row.

Senior guard Warren Gillis paced the Chants by putting up 22 points and six assists. He recorded 22 points and seven assists in last year's conference championship game against the Eagles. He was also named to the all-tournament team.

Sophomore guard Elijah Wilson added 19 points off the bench, and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, In the quarterfinals against UNC Asheville, he recorded a career-high 29 points and drilled seven three pointers. Badou Diagne had 11 points while Josh Cameron put up 13, and Tristian Curtis added 14 total rebounds.

CCU was tied with Winthrop at 38 at the half, but opened the second half on a 15-4 run and never looked back.

This will be Coastal Carolina's fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Last year the Chants were a 16-seed and lost to top-seeded Virginia in the East Regional's second round.

The Chants improve to 24-9 on the season. They will know their next postseason stop on Selection Sunday, which is March 15th.

