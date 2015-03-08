Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame to induct honoree at annual luncheon

The Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame will host its annual luncheon, celebrating Women's History Month. (Source: Facebook).

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame will host its annual luncheon, celebrating Women's History Month.

The luncheon will be held on March 10, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church located on 113 Baskervill Drive, in Pawleys Island. During the luncheon, Ruby Middleton Forsythe will be honored and inducted into the Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame.

Forsythe was an African American educator from Charleston and she taught at Holy Cross-Faith Memorial School; a one-room school in Pawley's Island until she retired in 1981.

Dr. Valinda Littlefield, chair of the University of South Carolina's African American Studies Program and noted historian on South Carolina education, will serve as the keynote speaker. There will be food, musical entertainment and comments from the honoree's family.

The Georgetown County Historical Society and Museum, Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, Brookgreen Gardens, and Women in Philanthropy and Leadership for Coastal Carolina University sponsored this event.

Tickets for the program are $35 each and may be purchased online at visitgeorge.com through Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

For more information contact the Georgetown County Museum at (843) 545-7020, during Museum hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or contact Beth Stedman at bstedman@visitgeorge.com.

