Déjà vu: CCU back in Big South title game against Winthrop

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF)

– Coastal Carolina basketball is back in the Big South Championship finals after holding on for a 73-70 win over Gardner-Webb in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Coastal is now one win away from a second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.Coastal was led by Badou Diagne and his 19 points. Elijah Wilson added 13 off the bench and Tristian Curtis had 11.CCU led much of the game, but the Runnin' Bulldogs cut the lead to two in the final seconds. After Elijah Wilson made a free throw to make it a 73-70 game. Gardner-Webb had no more timeouts, and two attempts to tie the game, but both missed.The Chants will face Winthrop in the championship game for the second straight season. Last year they beat the Eagles 76-61 to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1993. In their only meeting this season, the Chants fell to the Eagles at home 75-68.





