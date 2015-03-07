Primary suspects in Myrtle Beach double homicide attend initial bond hearings

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The two primary suspects arrested for murdering a North Carolina couple appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday.

Alexander Turner, 23, and Chelsi Griffin, 19, both of Conway, have been charged with the murders of Alexander Turner's parents, Carrie Daley Turner and Steven Gray Turner. The married couple was found shot to death Friday at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Turner and Griffin were arrested in connection to the homicide and have been charged with murder, according to arrest warrants. Turner was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Monday afternoon, bond for Turner's weapon possession charge was set at $50,000 by Municipal Court Judge Jennifer Wilson in Myrtle Beach. The bond for Turner's murder charge must be set by a circuit court judge. Griffin's bond hearing was adjourned until 9 a.m. Tuesday so that she could have an attorney present.

On Tuesday morning, Griffin and her attorney Kirk Truslow waived her bond hearing, opting instead to wait until her next hearing before a circuit court judge on May 22. Griffin said in court that she believed in her innocence before she was cut off by the judge and her attorney.

In addition, two other suspects accused of hiding Turner and Griffin following the murder were granted bond Monday morning.

Grant Dollens, 20, of Columbia, and Roxana Lisa Cumpan, 18, of Pottstown, PA, each received $25,000 bond for the accessory to murder charges. Cumpan received an additional $5,000 bond for possessing a controlled substance.

Couple found shot to death at Myrtle Beach hotel

Friday, police found Carrie Daley Turner, 52 and Steven Gray Turner, 61, from Durham, North Carolina, shot to death. The married couple was found shot to death inside a hotel room at the Landmark Resort Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. Myrtle Beach police said they were called to the hotel at around 5:22 p.m.

The married couple are the parents of the suspect, 23-year-old Alexander Turner.



Police officers said they didn't find anything wrong, said Lt. Crosby, public information officer.





Read more: Myrtle Beach police investigate double homicide at Landmark hotel Initially, Myrtle Beach police were called to the Landmark Resort Hotel at 2:30 p.m. Friday by hotel staff for “suspicious activity.”Police officers said they didn't find anything wrong, said Lt. Crosby, public information officer.

Four suspects arrested

According to MBPD, information obtained during the investigation led police to the Monarch apartment complex located on Highway 544 off of the Coastal Carolina University complex.

The four suspects were arrested following a search warrant that was executed at Monarch 544 apartment complex Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, CCU's official Twitter page tweeted, "Police initiating search warrant at Monarch Apartments. Stay inside."

According to Lt. Selena Small with Conway Police Department, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at the complex near Coastal Carolina University. In addition to the Conway Police Department, Horry County Police Department SWAT and Myrtle Beach Police were on the scene.

Following the arrests

According to records from the Myrtle Beach Police, Turner and Griffin attempted to extend the stay of the victims' hotel room. The request was denied and the suspects left the hotel in the victims' vehicle.

According to police, the suspects used the victims' credit cards Friday, after the bodies were discovered by law enforcement.

Dollens and Cumpan admitted to knowingly helping to hide suspects wanted for murder, officials said. Both also admitted to attempting to help the murder suspects resist arrest, according to an affidavit.

In addition to the accessory charge, Cumpan was charged with possession of scheduled two narcotics. Arrest warrants state that two orange and white capsules identified as Vyvanse was found in Cumpan's possession at the apartments.

According to Martha Hunn, Dollens and Griffin are currently enrolled at CCU.

Run-ins with law before murder charges

Griffin and Turner were arrested two days before the double homicide, according to an affidavit.

Wednesday, March 4, the pair were arrested for having at least five firearms in their possession, the affidavit states.

Victims' NC home burns 6 months ago

WRAL reported that the victims' NC home was destroyed by fire while they were on a cruise. According to the article, “emergency crews responded to the home, at 6 Maere Court, shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, the two-story home was completely engulfed in flames.” The article stated that officials from Durham Fire Department were investigating the fire. On September 4, 2014reported that the victims' NC home was destroyed by fire while they were on a cruise. According to the article, “emergency crews responded to the home, at 6 Maere Court, shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, the two-story home was completely engulfed in flames.” The article stated that officials from Durham Fire Department were investigating the fire.

Friends of victims respond to murder

Stephen and Carrie Turner lived in Durham and at one point owned the Mayo Marina Mart. The couple has since sold the store but stayed in touch with Dickie Smith, who worked for them for several years.

I'm pretty sure within the days to come I'm going to break down because I thought so much of the,” said Smith.

Smith said he was shocked and doesn't know what could have driven someone to do this. He says Alex was a volunteer firefighter at one point but ran into some drug troubles.