Myrtle Beach church travels to Nicaragua to supply beds for children

11th and 12th grade students at First United Methodist Church located on 901 N Kings Hwy, will travel to Somoto Nicaragua with their Youth Nicaragua Mission Team to assist with living conditions in the remote river city. According to Amber Foster, “most children sleep either on mats, on a dirt floor or stuffed in a bed with up to five other people.” “In the country side, in rural areas and in poor neighborhoods, three out of 10 children sleep on the floor or three to a half bed.” Foster added.

Ronnie Hopkins and his organization Acts 1:8 started the project. The church's goal is to help build and supply 50 beds. Foster says that each bed costs about $45. The beds are completed with a frame, padding, sheets and a pillow. Foster said the beds will improve the children's health because many of the floors are dirt floors and children often inhale dust or wet humid mold, causing respiratory issues. In addition to supplying beds, the mission team will hold a three day Vacation Bible School and a two day youth conference.

The mission trip will take place June 14-23. The church asks businesses to help sponsor the team or allow them to raise funds at their establishments.

Letters of encouragement can be sent to the church and tax deductible monetary gifts can be made to FUMC.

For more information on how to donate to the mission team call (828) 449-9547.

