Horry County hosts Regional National History Day for first time ever

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Middle and High School students throughout Horry County competed at Horry County's Regional National History Day event.

The event was held Friday, March 6 at the HCS Early College High School on the campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Students presented projects in multiple categories including, historical papers, individual and group documentaries, performances, exhibits, and websites.

Previously, Horry County students participated in the Pee Dee Regional event. This was the first time Horry County had its own regional event. This year's contest theme was “Leadership and Legacy IN HISTORY”.

Winners from the regional event will advance to the state competition in April. First and second place winners at the state level will be eligible to compete in the 2015 Kenneth E. Behring National History Day Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park in June.

