CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – This Monday you have a chance to sit down with a Conway police officer over a cup of coffee.

Coffee with a Cop starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 10 a.m. at Liberty Gas Station on 1812 Wright Boulevard, Mill Pond Road in Conway.

This gives the public a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood all over a hot cup of coffee.

