Big second half lifts Chants into Big South Semifinals

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is through to the Big South Semifinals after a torrid second half run lifted CCU to a win. The Chants outscored UNC Asheville by 21 points in the second half after trailing by four at the break.





CCU was led by Elijah Wilson who tied a Big South Quarterfinal record by draining seven three-pointers. His 29 points were also a career high. Warren Gillis had 14 while Shivaughn Wiggins added 11. Tristian Curtis and Badou Diagne each added three blocked shots apiece, while Marcus Freeman had two.





Coastal will move on to face Gardner-Webb on Saturday at approximately 2:00 with a trip to the conference title game on the line.





BIG SOUTH QUARTERFINAL SCORES

6) UNC Asheville - 57

3) Coastal Carolina - 74

Elijah Wilson: 29 points (career high)

Warren Gillis: 14 points





7) Gardner-Webb - 72

2) High Point - 71

Final in overtime

Jerome Hill: 19 points, 14 rebounds

Harold McBride: 24 points





9) Longwood - 68

1) Charleston Southern - 60

Lancers (10-22) led 14-2 to start the game

Longwood advances to face Winthrop in semifinals at 12:00 on Saturday





5) Winthrop - 67

4) Radford - 66

Eagles advance to face Longwood on Saturday

Winthrop: Final 14 points came from free throws (went 14-16 in that stretch)





