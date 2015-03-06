Myrtle Beach police investigate double homicide at Landmark hotel

Police search for this 2015 silver Kia Optima bearing NC tag BCS-9924 following double homicide at Landmark Hotel | MBPD

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a double homicide at the Landmark Resort Hotel | MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a double homicide at the Landmark Resort Hotel, according to Lt. Crosby, public information officer. Officers sorted through evidence and reviewed surveillance video for hours after the crime was reported, he said.

Police confirmed the victims were one man and a woman. The homicide reportedly happened on the twelfth floor of the hotel, and guests are still inside the hotel, police said.

Police responded to the hotel on South Ocean Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, he said. The double murder happened inside a room at the hotel, according to Crosby.

Crosby said police are searching for a 2015 silver Kia Optima bearing NC tag BCS-9924.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

Developing story...More to come.

