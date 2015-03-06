Spring registration opens for CCU's lifelong learners

CONWAY, SC (News Release) - Registration is underway for the spring term of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), Coastal Carolina University's premier noncredit program for adult education opportunities.

The course schedule is available online at coastal.edu/olli. Classes will be held at four outreach centers located in Conway at the Coastal Science Center (301 Allied Drive), Georgetown (909 Front Street), Litchfield (14427 Ocean Highway) and Myrtle Beach (900 79th Avenue N.).

Nearly 200 noncredit classes and workshops, as well as a variety of special interest clubs and travel opportunities, are offered for seasoned learners between April 1 and June 4. Topics include computer technology, art and photography, foreign languages, history and government, literature and writing, music, theater and film, personal growth and skill development, philosophy and religion, science and nature.

Participation in courses and clubs requires OLLI membership ($20, good through August), which includes discounts and special programs at area museums (Brookgreen Gardens, Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, Hobcaw Barony, Horry County Museum), musical and theatrical companies (Long Bay Symphony, Atlantic Stage, Theatre of the Republic ), and health and wellness centers (YMCA, Fitness Edge, Fit for Everyone and HealthPoint).

Visit the website at coastal.edu/OLLI, which includes detailed information on member benefits, schedules for each center, descriptions of courses and instructors' bios and the registration form with instructions for online enrollment. Hard copy catalogs are available at the outreach centers and local libraries.

For more information or to register, call 843-349-5002 (Conway), 843-349-2767 (Myrtle Beach) or 843-349-6584 (Litchfield and Georgetown) or visit Coastal.edu/OLLI.