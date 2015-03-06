Dog breeder says fine line exists between breeding, puppy mills

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In light of two seizures this week, local dog breeders are taking this time to speak up about their side of things.

Johnny Holden, of Galivants Ferry, owns and operates Lockhaven Farm and Kennels. He said a lot more goes into raising puppies than just having a place for them to stay. It all comes down to cleanliness, he said.

Many different breeders can handle large numbers of dogs; but once the conditions get dirty, things need to change, he added.

Holden has been breeding dogs for more than 25 years and says there is a fine line between breeding and having a puppy mill.

He says that line is always crossed when the breeder chooses money over the dogs.

The first way you can tell is the condition of where the dogs are staying.

Holden says it's crucial the cages get cleaned multiple times a day because that's where many diseases can come from.

Unfortunately, Holden said he has seen too many times that take a back seat to the money being made.

"I know that folks start out for the right reasons, but there is that fine line and whenever you get into it and you're just selling dogs because you know you can make a profit out of it and you don't care where they go, who they go to, then that's when I feel it becomes a puppy mill," he admits.

Horry County does not check each and every breeder to make sure they are following ordinances, so it falls on people to police themselves.

View Horry County animal care and treatment ordinance in PDF. Warning: Mobile users, the file is large.

You can report problems to the Horry County Police Department.

