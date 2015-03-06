New assisted living community now hiring

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hope Arbor of Loris is currently under construction and are looking for employees to take care of their new residents.

The location is expected to open in mid-April and will be able to accommodate 60 residents. The community is also looking to employ approximately 20 full time staff members once operating at full capacity.

“We are looking for upbeat individuals who are passionate about enriching the lives of our elderly population,” Executive Director Teri Cronin said. “We have a brand new building with an all-inclusive pricing structure, but what will really set us apart from other assisted living options is our team of employees.”

Hope Arbor is located at 260 Watson Heritage Road in Loris, SC, and a second location is expected to open late summer in Murrells Inlet.

For more information or interested in employment, visit www.hopearbor.com/ or call (843)995-5993. Individuals may also mail resumes to the temporary leasing office located at 215 Highway 701 North, Loris, SC 29569.

