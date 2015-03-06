FBI joins search for missing Robeson County woman Sara Graham - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FBI joins search for missing Robeson County woman Sara Graham

Missing poster of Sara Nicole Graham | FBI Missing poster of Sara Nicole Graham | FBI

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Charlotte division of the FBI has begun assisting in the case of missing person Sara Nicole Graham.

Graham, 18, was reported missing by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Officials reported she was last seen Feb. 4.

Father of missing Robeson County girl speaks out

In addition, the FBI has created a new missing poster that is posted on www.fbi.gov at the following link http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/sarah-graham/view and sent out via various social media platforms.

Anyone with information should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • FBI joins search for missing Robeson County woman Sara GrahamMore>>

  • Cases, news, posters and more

    Missing Persons

    Missing Persons

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>

    Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly