Firehouse Subs opens new location in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Firehouse Subs announces the opening of its newest store located in Conway on March 9, 2015.

The restaurant is located at 152-A Middle Ridge Ave. and will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Each Firehouse Subs restaurant has a custom hand-painted mural that helps to pay tribute to the local community. The Conway mural shows the local fire department fire truck and firefighters with owner Bob Lepore in uniform. Coastal Carolina University's Chauncey the Chanticleer also appears in the mural dressed in firefighter gear.

Local owner Bob Lepore is a former firefighter who served 27 years in New Jersey. Lepore was a chief for four years and a first responder to ground zero during 9/11 attacks.

